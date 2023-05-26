Here are 4 things that men notice about women during sex

Men notice many things about their woman in bed. Men usually keep thinking about these even after having sex.

Here are 4 things men actually notice about women during sex:

The way women’s bodies move: Men notice how their partner’s body moves during sex. Men want to be as close as possible to their partner’s body during sex. They notice if the body movement is stiff or flexible. They hate their partner’s body to be stiff during sex it gives them the impression that the latter is not comfortable with them.

Eyes: Men love to notice their partner’s eyes during sex. Men try to understand women’s body language by looking into their eyes and so, they tend to make eye contact with their partner.

Voice: Men love to notice their partner’s voice during sex. They try to understand that if their woman’s voice is deeper than usual, it’s because they are very much aroused.

Lingerie: Men tend to notice what kind of lingerie their woman is wearing during sex. Most men surely like their woman to wear an incredibly sex lingerie to impress them in bed.