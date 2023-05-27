Gaston Dayanand, an 86-year-old ascetic, continues his lifelong work of helping India’s poorest people, even decades after inspiring the best-selling novel “The City of Joy” by Dominique Lapierre, which was later turned into a movie starring Patrick Swayze.

Born into a working-class family in Geneva in 1937, Gaston made the decision at the age of six to dedicate his life to Christ and the poor. He never aspired to become a priest but wanted to live among the poor, which was not supported by the church.

Trained as a nurse, Gaston arrived in India in 1972 and began working with a French priest in the Pilkhana slums, which were considered the largest in India at the time. He arrived on foot, wanting to avoid entering the slums like a rich person on a rickshaw.

He chose to work in areas that were abandoned, where there were no doctors, NGOs, or Christians. In 1981, he received a visit from Dominique Lapierre, who was sent by Mother Teresa and wanted to write a novel about the poor. They became friends, and Lapierre financed Gaston’s organizations with a significant portion of his royalties for almost 30 years.

Gaston provided medical care with the support of Mother Teresa’s donations and established a dispensary and a small hospital. He spent 18 years working with lepers and eventually adopted Indian nationality, changing his surname to Dayanand.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair now, he remains active in helping those in need through the NGOs he founded in West Bengal. The ICOD, co-founded by Gaston, provides assistance to people of all faiths, including orphans, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities or mental health issues.

Gaston spends most of his days meditating on his bed, facing a reproduction of the Shroud of Turin and an Aum symbol in his oratory. He reflects on his humble beginnings and how he now lives in comfort, but he accepts it with humor.

Mamata Gosh, who learned nursing from Gaston, considers him her spiritual father and helps take care of him. Gaston starts his day with hours of prayer, visits the residents of the hamlet, and communicates with donors using an old laptop.

Despite his age and physical limitations, Gaston remains dedicated to his mission and believes he will continue working until his last day, earning his own bread. His selfless service and devotion have earned him the admiration and respect of those he has helped, as well as the nickname “Gaston the saint.”