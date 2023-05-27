Official India launch date of Harley Davidson X 440 announced

Mumbai: Luxury American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson revealed the official India launch date of its X440. The bike will hit the Indian markets on July 3. The new bike is manufactured Davidson in partnership Indian bike maker Hero MotoCorp.

The bike will be equipped with a 440cc, single-cylinder engine that uses air and oil cooling. The X440 boasts an array of notable features, including a single downtube tubular frame suspended by a cutting-edge USD fork and twin shock absorbers. The bike runs on 18-inch and 17-inch wheels wrapped in MRF tyres.