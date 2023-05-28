ChatGPT app for smartphones now available in India: Know how to download

Mumbai: The ChatGPT app for iPhones is now available for download in India for free via Apple App Store. ChatGPT was first rolled out in the US. It was later introduced in 11 more countries this month.

Currently, ChatGPT remains available via the web on PC, Android, and iOS platforms. The ChatGPT allows users to view the history of their chats, similar to the web version and they can also disable the Chat History and Training option if they do not want

The app understands languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. The app can also respond in Hindi.

Here is How to Download ChatGPT And Use The App:

You just need to head to the app store and search ChatGPT.

After this, one official app will then appear on your screen.

Then you download the app by tapping on get.

After installing the app, you to log in using a Google account, Microsoft account or Apple account.

You can also create your new account on ChatGPT.

Then you will have to key in your phone number for OTP verification.

After it is done, ChatGPT is now set to answer all your queries.

Android users can use the web-based version of ChatGPT for now

—To use the web-based version of ChatGPT, simply open a web browser on your iPhone and go to the ChatGPT website. You will need to create an account if you do not already have one. Once you have created an account, you can start chatting with ChatGPT.

—To chat with ChatGPT, simply type your question or request into the text field at the bottom of the screen. ChatGPT will then respond with its answer or output. You can continue to chat with ChatGPT as long as you like.