Chinese authoritarian impact forces one of the last remaining pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong to dissolve itself

Due to the increasing authoritarian influence from China, one of the remaining pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong, the Civic Party, was forced to dissolve itself on Saturday. This follows a trend of crackdowns on dissent and democratic values by pro-Chinese elements within Hong Kong’s administration.

Alan Leong, the chairman of the Civic Party, stated that the party’s dissolution was inevitable since there were no members willing to take over leadership positions. As a result, the party effectively disbanded, with 30 out of 31 members voting in favor of dissolution and one member abstaining.

Founded in 2006, the Civic Party mainly consisted of professionals, lawyers, and academics. Its peak came in the 2012 elections when it won six seats in the Hong Kong legislature, making it the second-largest pro-democracy party in the city after the Democratic Party.

The focus on the disbandment of the Civic Party highlights Beijing’s crackdown following the massive protests in 2019. Many members of the party faced charges of subversion under the national security law imposed by Beijing. The 2019 protests demanded the political freedoms promised to Hong Kong as a semi-autonomous territory after its handover from Britain in 1997.

The party members were accused of participating in an unofficial primary to select candidates for the legislative elections, aiming to secure a majority for the pro-democracy camp. However, authorities claimed that the primary was intended to subvert the government.

In a written statement, Alan Leong expressed gratitude to all those who joined the Civic Party’s democratic journey and bid farewell to Hong Kong. Since the passage of the national security law, Hong Kong has witnessed significant changes to its political landscape, including an overhaul of the electoral system to ensure loyalty to China among officeholders.

Over 200 individuals have been arrested for allegedly endangering China’s national security. Numerous pro-democracy organizations in Hong Kong have already been disbanded, including the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized the 2019 protests, and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, responsible for the annual Tiananmen Square vigil.