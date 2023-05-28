Essential medical tests every woman over 30 should do

As per medical experts, human body undergoes several changes and our metabolism and other processes slow down as we become older. This will lead to health problems. So having regular health screenings is necessary.

For women, 30 is a crucial age Medical examinations annually are the greatest approach to avoid lifestyle illnesses and catch them early.

Here are 5 crucial tests that every woman should have when she reaches the age of 30:

Complete blood count: A complete blood count (CBC) is a blood test that is used to assess general health and diagnose a variety of diseases such as anaemia, infection and in rare circumstances, a blood cancer. A complete blood count (CBC) test determines the number of red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs), haemoglobin, Hematocrit (Hct) and platelets in your blood.

Lipid profile: The quantity of particular fat molecules termed lipids in the blood is measured by the lipid profile. It’s a panel test that detects a variety of chemicals, including cholesterol in various forms. This test assesses the risk of heart disease as well as the health of the blood vessels.

Thyroid function test: In India, about one out of every ten women suffers from thyroid problems. It’s critical to check yourself for thyroid issues because the symptoms are generally subtle at first and might go undiagnosed for a long period.

Blood sugar: Diabetes affects more than one out of every ten women aged 35 to 49.

Pap smear: India is responsible for roughly a quarter of all cervical cancer fatalities worldwide. A Pap smear is a basic cervical cancer screening technique that detects abnormalities early on. It is also used to detect alterations in cervical cells that might develop malignant in the future and require more monitoring.