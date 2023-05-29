16-year-old girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend

Police stated on Monday that a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy neighborhood, allegedly by her boyfriend, and that a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The accused allegedly repeatedly stabbed her before bludgeoning her with a stone. The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was discovered in the roadway, according to a senior police officer. She was walking down the street when she was stopped by the accused, who stabbed her many times, according to the police.

The pair was in a relationship, but they had a disagreement on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim was on her way to a friend’s son’s birthday party when she was stopped and viciously stabbed. He also stated that she was hit with a stone. According to the authorities, the post-mortem will determine how many times the victim was stabbed. The accused has escaped, and a manhunt is underway to find him. According to the police, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.