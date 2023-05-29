Boat Rockerz 255 Touch wireless earphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Boat has launched its Rockerz 255 Touch wireless earphones in India. Boat Rockerz 255 Touch neckband is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499. The company, however, is yet to reveal the retail price. The neckband comes in three colours- Pitch Black, Deep Blue, and Teal Green. It can be purchased via the official Boat website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other partner retail stores.

The newly launched Boat Rockerz 255 Touch is a wireless Bluetooth neckband that comes with smart touch controls allowing users to change tracks, adjust the volume, switch modes, answer calls, and activate voice assistant. It also feature spatial audio powered by Dirac Virtuo. It is equipped with the company’s ENx algorithm, which is said to remove environmental noise during Bluetooth calls. The neckband supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

It comes with 10mm dynamic graphene drivers. It is claimed to offer 30 hours of playback time on a single charge. The device support USB-C charging and is said to offer 10 hours of playback time with just 10 mins of fast charging. The earphones feature a 200mAh battery.