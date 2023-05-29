Guwahati: Car crashes into a goods carrier, 7 students died, several injured

In the early hours of Monday morning in the Guwahati area of Jalukbari, at least seven students died and a few others suffered injuries when the car they were riding in went off the road, struck a divider, and collided with a goods carrier moving in the opposite direction.

A speeding Mahindra Bolero crashed with a goods carrier, according to the police, at around 1 am in Jalukbari, close to the DCP West office. Ten Assam Engineering College (AEC) students were on board the Bolero at the time.

Kaushik Baruah, the Bolero’s driver, lost control of the wheel and rammed into a devider. According to the authorities, the car flipped many times before hitting a goods carrier travelling in the opposite way.

According to officials, the car that the students had rented was travelling in the direction of the airport in Guwahati. Three passengers were on board the goods carrier, which was travelling from Guwahati.

All seven of the deaths were Bolero passengers who were students. Arindam Bhallal, Rajkiran Bhuyan, Niyar Deka, Kaushik Baruah, Emon Gayan, Kaushik Mohan, and Upangshu Sarma have been identified as the victims.

Three more students were injured in the car, three more injured in the goods carrier, and all three were taken to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. ‘As per the preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased persons are students. The incident took place in Jalukbari area,’ the Joint Police Commissioner informed the media.