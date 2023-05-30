DySP’s Wife Nabbed for Financial Fraud; 9 Cases Filed

In a significant development, the wife of a DySP in the Vigilance department found herself in legal trouble as the Malappuram Police apprehended her on Monday. Nasrath, wife of KA Suresh Babu, a Co-operative Vigilance officer based in Thrissur, stands accused in a total of nine cases involving financial fraud.

According to reliable sources, Nasrath allegedly deceived individuals by promising them job opportunities within the railway sector. Additionally, she is accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by posing as a lawyer and manipulating unsuspecting victims out of their gold and money.

Furthermore, it is believed that Nasrath utilized her connections to intimidate and silence those who lodged complaints against her. In a swift operation, authorities arrested her from Suresh Babu’s residence located in Cherpu, Thrissur. The investigation into these cases continues, shedding light on the extent of the alleged financial fraud and its implications.