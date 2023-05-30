Gulf country to cancel 2400 teacher visas

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has decided to cancel 2400 teacher visas. The education authorities in the country have asked the Interior Ministry to cancel residency permits of around 1,900 teachers. A further 500 teachers have resigned. They will be replaced with Kuwaiti nationals.

The teachers have been given three months to settle dues and status in the country.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Ministry of Education plans to contract 600 male and female teachers from Palestine and Jordan for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024.