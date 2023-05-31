Family of Corona warrior receives honorarium of Rs. 1 crore from Delhi government

The Delhi government awarded a Rs 1 million honorarium to the family of a nurse who died of COVID-19 while serving as a frontline warrior during the pandemic. Gayatri Sharma, a nurse (ANM) at GTB Hospital since 1998, was set to retire in January 2024, and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met with her family. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was assigned to the Ghazipur Health Centre.

“Throughout her many years of service in the health department, she remained dedicated to serving the people,” Bharadwaj added. While the worth of her life cannot be assessed, this honorarium is an homage from the Kejriwal administration to the Corona soldiers’ sacrifices.” Gayatri Sharma is survived by her husband, Yajnadatt Sharma, as well as two children, a boy and a daughter. According to an official statement published by the health department, daughter Megha is pursuing post-graduation, while son Gautam is a student at Hindu College.