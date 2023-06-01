Additional 1.99 lakh homes allotted by the center to J-K under PMAY-G

The Centre has awarded an additional 1.99 lakh homes to Jammu and Kashmir under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Gramin’ (PMAY-G) to saturate the Union Territory’s ‘AwaasPlus’ permanent waiting list during 2023-24, officials said on Wednesday. According to them, the Rural Development Department would approve the newly targeted houses by June 30. According to an official spokesman, the Union Ministry of Rural Development’s enormous allocation for J-K under the flagship scheme is the biggest among all UTs in India. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh for prioritizing the Union Territory and bringing lakhs of people’ dreams to fruition.

“Extremely grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Union Minister @MoRD_GoI, Hon’ble Shri @girirajsinghbjp Ji for allotting PMAY(G) target of additional 1,99,550 houses in favour of J&K UT, which will be a momentous step towards achieving the objective of Housing for All,” he tweeted.