CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the process of issuance of ‘Family ID’ cards in the state

According to a statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath examined the process of issuing ‘Family ID’ cards in the state on Wednesday.According to the report, the state is issuing Family ID cards in order to connect at least one member of each family with employment. More than 33,000 of the 78,000 applications received so far have been granted, according to the statement.According to the One Family-One Identity system, each family is given a unique identity, which will lead to the creation of a live, comprehensive database of family units in the state.

This database will aid in the improved management of beneficiary schemes, timely targeting, transparent operation, and offering the full benefit of the scheme to qualified individuals, as well as the streamlining of government facilities for the general public, according to the statement.Families without employment can be recognized using the integrated database received through Family IDs, and appropriate employment opportunities can be made accessible to them on a priority basis.