Schools in Kerala have become ‘smart schools’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Praveshanolsavam 2023

Thiruvananthapuram: After the summer break, the schools in Kerala welcomed the new academic year on Thursday (June 1). As per the government records, about 42 lakh children have reached the schools to begin lessons for grades I to X. Around six lakh students are expected in higher secondary schools.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level school reopening (Praveshanolsavam) at 10 am at Malayinkeezhu Government VHSS, Thiruvananthapuram. General education minister V Sivankutty presided over the function. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. The CM commended the positive impact of Kerala’s educational system on young students. He further emphasized that the government had allocated substantial funds to refurbish existing infrastructure and improve basic amenities, ensuring an ideal learning environment for students.

There are 15,452 schools in the state. Of these, 13,964 are in the government and aided sectors. All of them are organising praveshanolsavam (opening of schools fest) as part of welcoming new students. CM Vijayan remarked that schools in the state are ‘smart schools’. ‘Back in 2016, 5 lakh students exited the public educational institutions. However, in the last seven years, 10 lakh students have returned to public schools’, Vijayan said. He added that this is due to changes in schools across the state.

Various leaders inaugurated district-level Praveshanolsavam. Finance Minister KN Balagopal inaugurated the event at Kollam; Cooperation Minister VN Vasavan at Kottayam; Health Minister Veena George at Pathanamthitta; Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at Idukki; Industries Minister P Rajeev at Ernakulam; Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan at Thrissur; Minister MB Rajesh at Palakkad; Sports Minister V Abdurahiman at Malappuram; Agriculture Minister P Prasad at Alappuzha; Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas at Kozhikode, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil in Kasaragod; IC Balakrishnan MLA at Wayanad and V Sivadasan MP at Kannur.

Minister Antony Raju released the academic calendar, while minister G R Anil launched the ‘Madhuram Malayalam’, ‘Ganitam Rasam’, and ‘Kuttikootam’ handbooks. The ‘Hello English: Kids Library’ book series was launched by leader of opposition V D Satheesan. The cleaning of schools as part of the Suchitwa-Harita Vidyalaya Project has been completed. It is directed that all schools be declared anti-dumping sites on World Environment Day on June 5. Along with police-excise initiatives, vigil committees will be formed in schools by including people from various walks of life to fight substance abuse and addiction. Normally, the opening of schools after summer vacation is accompanied by rain, but the rain warning has been issued only in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Thursday.