Chhattisgarh Naxals display banner in support of wrestlers who protesting WFI chairman

Women wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh, and Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker have put up a banner in their support. Sexual harassment is levelled against Singh.

The widely displayed banner, which called for the quick arrest of Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP, was seen on the Janakpur – Chhotebethia road.

The ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme has also drawn criticism from the Naxals, who refer to it as ‘mere hypocrisy.’ The Partapur Area Committee erected the banner in the area under the control of the Bande police station.

Top Indian wrestlers have given the government a five-day deadline to take action against Brij Bhushan Singh after they were hauled away from their protest location at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last week. Since April of this year, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have led demonstrations against the WFI chief.