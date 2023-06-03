Balasore Coromandel Express Tragedy: List of cancelled trains

New Delhi: Several trains were cancelled and many were diverted to other routes after the major train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district. The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district. More than 233 people lost their lives and 900 were injured in the accident.

List of cancelled trains:

08415 Jaleswar-Puri Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12891 Bangriposi-Puri, Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08063 Kharagpur -Bhadrak Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

22895 Howrah-Puri Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12821 Shalimar-Puri Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12245 Howrah-Sir M Visveswaraiva Terminal Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08031 Balasore-Bhadrak Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

20889 Howrah-Tirupati Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12078 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08032 Bhadrak-Balasore Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12822 Puri-Shalimar Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

22896 Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08416 Puri-Jaleswar Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08439 Puri-Patna Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.