Union government bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs used to treat cough, fever: Full list

New Delhi: The Union government has banned 14 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs used to treat cough, fever. The Union Health Ministry informed that there is ‘no therapeutic justification’ for these medicines. The decision was taken as per the advice of an expert committee.

‘Hence in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these FDC under section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940,’ the gazette notification by the Health Ministry said.

FDCs are drugs which contain one or more active drug ingredients and are used for a particular disease indication. FDC drugs contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio.

The banned drugs included those used for treating common infections, cough and fever — combinations such as Nimesulide + Paracetamol dispersible tablets, Chlopheniramine Maleate + Codeine Syrup, Pholcodine +Promethazine, Amoxicillin + Bromhexine and Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan + Ammonium Chloride + Menthol, Paracetamol + Bromhexine+ Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Guaiphenesin and Salbutamol + Bromhexine.