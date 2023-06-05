Clash broke out between security guards and students in Greater Noida

Officials reported on Monday that more than 30 private security personnel and students were arrested after a fight broke out at the state-run Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. According to a police official, the clash erupted after security officers allegedly objected to certain students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel on the university campus. An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, escalating into a clash, and 33 people were taken into custody by a police team that arrived on the scene. The police have received complaints from both parties, and the matter is being investigated, stated a police spokesperson.

Private security guards and college students involved in the clash are among those held, according to the official, who added that the specific breakdown of the statistics was not immediately available. The incident, which occurred near the Ecotech 1 police station, is being examined by high officials, and more people may be arrested, according to the spokeswoman. A video of the event went viral on social media, apparently showing some stick-wielding individuals breaking two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel, while an inmate is heard yelling expletives.