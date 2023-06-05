Mukhtar Ansari, Gangster in Prison, found guilty in a 32-year-old murder case

A court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, found the jailed mobster Mukhtar Ansari guilty of a 32-year-old murder. Ansari, a five-time member of the legislative assembly, is accused of killing a Congressman in 1991, just as he was beginning to earn political prominence. Awadhesh Rai, a Congressman and the brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, was brutally murdered on August 3, 1991, in front of Ajay Rai’s Varanasi home. Mukhtar Ansari did not hold an MLA position at the time of the incident. Prior to the decision, security at the courthouse was stepped up.

Mukhtar Ansari, Bhim Singh, and former MLA Abdul Kalim were also mentioned by Mr. Rai in the FIR. Additionally, Ansari has a history of criminal convictions. After hearing arguments, the Varanasi MP MLA court adjourned the hearing on May 19, reserved its decision, and set June 5 as the delivery date.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-term MLA, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in connection with another kidnapping and murder case. In April, he was found guilty.

The CB-CID was given control of the case’s investigation. Curiously, it was found that the case journal had vanished during the court hearing in June 2022. Photocopies were used to conduct the full case’s hearing. This is the first instance in which a verdict has been rendered based on duplicate documents.