To strengthen India’s bilateral engagement, President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Suriname

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Suriname on Sunday on a three-day visit, her first since assuming office in July last year, to bolster India’s bilateral engagement with the South American country. The visit to Suriname is part of her two-nation tour that will also take her to Serbia. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on her first State Visit as the President of India. In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours, official account of the president tweeted. tweeted.

In Suriname, President Murmu will hold talks with the country’s top leaders and meet a cross-section of the Indian diaspora. Murmu will hold bilateral talks with her Suriname counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi and be the chief guest at celebrations to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in the South American nation. The president will be in Suriname till June 6 and visit places of historical and cultural importance and interact with members of the Indian community. President Murmu’s visit to Suriname marks her first State visit since assuming the office of the President last year, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a recent statement.