AC Coach Smoke Forces Train Halt in Odisha as Passengers Raise Alarm

Passengers Alert Officials of Smoke in AC Coach, Halting Secunderabad-Agartala Express in Odisha

The Secunderabad-Agartala Express experienced a temporary halt at Brahmapur railway station in Odisha after passengers brought to the attention of railway officials the presence of smoke coming from an air-conditioning unit within one of the coaches. Prompt action was taken to control the smoke, but the concerned passengers, fearing a potential electrical breakdown, refused to continue their journey in that particular coach. They insisted on a replacement.

According to reports, passengers in the B-5 coach were the first to notice the smoke and promptly raised an alarm. Subsequently, many passengers disembarked from the train and refused to re-board. An official explained, “It was reported that a minor electrical issue occurred in coach number B-5 of the Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Brahmapur station. The staff on duty attended to the issue immediately and rectified it.”

The incident highlights the importance of passenger vigilance and the swift response of railway officials in addressing potential safety concerns.