AI Cameras Spot 28,891 Traffic Violations in Just One Day

On the inaugural day of AI-powered surveillance cameras, a staggering 28,891 individuals were caught violating traffic regulations across the state. Kollam district topped the list with 4,774 offenders, closely followed by Thiruvananthapuram (4,362) and Pathanamthitta (1,177). Notably, three individuals in Thiruvananthapuram were the first to be nabbed at 9 am for riding motorcycles without helmets and traveling in a car without seat belts.

Despite the significant number of violations, the figure was considerably lower than the 193,000 traffic offenses recorded on May 3. Transport Minister Antony Raju hailed this decrease during peak traffic hours as a positive sign. However, the Motor Vehicle Department encountered technical glitches while issuing fine challans, resulting in the issuance of awareness notices instead. The problem was resolved by 6 pm, and SMS alerts to the violators will commence on Tuesday pending approval from the Telecom Authority of India (Trai).

To address concerns regarding children under 12 years old, the camera system will be modified to exempt fines for these minors traveling on two-wheelers. Only the third person on a motorcycle who meets the predetermined height requirement will be subject to fines. Control room technicians will carefully examine images, ensuring only eligible individuals are penalized. Furthermore, the system will incorporate a feature to identify and exempt those below the height criteria.

While the government initially intended to exempt those under 12 years old, practical challenges prompted a temporary adjustment in the camera software.