AI-generated content should be labelled, says EU commissioner

European Commission Deputy Head Vera Jourova has called on companies that utilize generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard, which have the potential to produce disinformation, to label such content as part of their efforts to combat fake news. Jourova made this statement during a press conference on Monday. The introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, supported by Microsoft, has resulted in its rapid adoption as the fastest-growing consumer application in history. This has triggered a competition among technology companies to bring generative AI products to the market.

However, concerns have arisen regarding the potential misuse of this technology, as there is a growing worry that malicious actors, including governments, may exploit it to generate a significantly higher volume of disinformation than previously possible. Jourova emphasized that companies that incorporate generative AI into their services, such as Bingchat for Microsoft and Bard for Google, should implement the necessary safeguards to prevent these services from being used for disseminating disinformation.

Moreover, Jourova suggested that companies providing services with the potential to disseminate AI-generated disinformation should deploy technology that can identify such content and clearly label it for users. To ensure accountability, she stated that companies like Google, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, which have signed the EU Code of Practice to address disinformation, should provide reports in July on the safeguards they have implemented to tackle this issue.

Jourova also cautioned Twitter, which recently withdrew from the Code, to anticipate increased regulatory scrutiny. She emphasized that Twitter’s departure from the Code has attracted significant attention, and its actions and compliance with EU law will be subjected to thorough and immediate examination.