At the Suhl Junior World Cup, Dhanush Srikanth wins India’s third gold medal

Dhanush Srikanth won the men’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Monday, giving India their third gold medal of the competition. Dhanush blasted 249.4 in the 24-shot final, leaving silver medalist Pontus Kallin 1.3 points behind in a clinical performance. Romain Aufrere of France took bronze. Harmehar Lally and Sanjana Sood won bronze in the skeet mixed team competition, defeating their Swedish opponents David Jonsson and Felicia Ros in a shoot-off.

India now has three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, one more than the United States, which has two gold and one silver. The women’s 10m air rifle final is also scheduled for late in the day. Three Indians advanced to the finals of the junior men’s 10m air rifle event. Apart from Dhanush, who qualified sixth with a score of 628.4, Pratham Bhadana finished fifth with a score of 628.7. Abhinav Shaw, who won gold in the air rifle mixed team event on Sunday, finished eighth and final with a score of 626.7.