BSF jawan killed and two Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur

According to officials, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles troops were injured in an engagement with suspected Kuki rebels in Manipur’s Serou district early Tuesday. The two sides exchanged fire in a school in the Serou region of Sugnu in Kakching district.

According to a BSF official, suspected Kuki miscreants opened fire on BSF forces stationed at the Serou Practical High School about 4.15 a.m. Constable Ranjit Yadav was shot during the gunfight and was taken to Kakching’s Jivan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The two injured Assam Rifles men have been airlifted to Mantripukhri, and search operations are underway, according to the Indian Army’s SpearCorps, which is headquartered in Dimapur. Extensive area dominance operations by Assam Rifles, BSF, and police in Sugnu/Serou areas of #Manipur. Throughout the night of June 05/06, there was intermittent shooting between Security Forces and a group of militants. Security Forces effectively responded to the fire, SpearCorps said on its official Twitter account.