China to become the first country in the world to grow early-stage blood stem cells in space

China is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone by becoming the first country to cultivate early-stage blood stem cells in space. Chinese scientists have successfully conducted an unprecedented experiment in space, where stem cells were cultured for half a month in the Wentian lab module of China’s Tiangong space station and then brought back to Earth on Sunday. The next step involves further analysis and testing of the stem cells to evaluate the viability of the scientific process. The experiment took place after the Tianzhou 6 spacecraft docked with the space station.

The experiment was led by Lei Xiaohua, a researcher from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Human pluripotent stem cells, which have the potential to develop into various types of human cells, were used in the experiment. These cells were placed in the cell culture module of Tianzhou 6 and later transferred to the biotechnology experiment cabinet in the Wentian lab module. The aim was to observe the differentiation process of these pluripotent stem cells into blood stem cells. A photograph shared by Lei with state broadcaster CCTV showed the pluripotent stem cells beginning this differentiation process while in space.

Lei stated that the blood stem cells would undergo further maturation and differentiation to form a cluster similar to a bunch of grapes. The first objective of the experiment, producing human blood stem cells in space, has been achieved successfully, according to Lei. He mentioned that the stem cells were in good condition during the orbit, and the collected data and images were as expected.

The significance of conducting blood stem cell experiments in space lies in understanding how human cells age in a zero-gravity environment. This research has the potential to advance knowledge in stem cell differentiation and regenerative medicine in space. In November, the Sanford Stem Cell Institute at the University of San Diego also sent blood stem cells to the International Space Station (ISS) to investigate the impact of zero gravity on cell aging. Similarly, American scientists utilized the Axiom Mission 2 to send stem cells to space in May, aiming to explore the feasibility of cultivating induced pluripotent stem cells in a microgravity environment.

Lei emphasized the unique properties of pluripotent stem cells, such as their unlimited growth potential and ability to differentiate into any type of cell in the human body. These characteristics make them an invaluable resource for regenerative medicine, hence attracting significant interest in scientific studies.