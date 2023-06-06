Demands for ban on American Bully increases in the UK

The American Bully has gained significant popularity as a dog breed in the UK in recent years, although it is not officially recognized by major dog associations in the country. The increasing media coverage, often highlighting tragic incidents involving these dogs, indicates their growing presence in the UK.

The American Bully is considered a modern variation of the American Bulldog and is available in four different types based on size: standard, pocket, classic, and XL. The XL category includes dogs taller than 50cm (20 inches).

Since 2021, the UK has witnessed nine cases of aggressive individual dogs that have fatally attacked humans, with three of the cases involving children. The larger American Bully, specifically the XL category, has been responsible for half of all dog-related fatalities in the UK during this period.

While it is not recommended for first-time dog owners or households with children to have an American Bully, it is important to note that the two individuals killed by the breed this year were experienced dog handlers.

Tragic incidents involving the breed have occurred, such as the case of Natasha Johnston, a dog walker who was fatally attacked by her own American Bully XL in Surrey. Another incident involved Jonathan Hogg, a dog caretaker, who was attacked by an American Bully XL and later died from his injuries in Greater Manchester. In both cases, the dogs were euthanized due to the severity of the attacks.

The American Bully’s temperament is described by the United Kennel Club as confident, friendly, and companionable. However, there are demands for a breed ban, although dog organizations argue that breed-specific legislation may not effectively address the root causes of dog-related incidents, which often involve irresponsible ownership and lack of proper training.

Experienced dog handlers recommend against first-time owners or inexperienced individuals adopting or buying this breed. An investigation by BBC One revealed that many people acquire American Bully dogs through classified ads or social media, bypassing reputable breeders.

If a ban were to be imposed, the American Bully would join other breeds such as the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro on the list of banned dog breeds in the UK.