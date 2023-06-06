Egypt reopens a 13th-century mosque after long period of restoration

After a lengthy restoration period, Egypt has reopened a 13th-century mosque that had fallen into disrepair and was repurposed over the years as a soap factory, a slaughterhouse, and even a military fort. Located in the capital city of Cairo, the mosque is known as the Mosque of Al-Zhahir Baybars and was built during the Mamluk rule in 1268. With an expansive area of three acres, it stands as Egypt’s third-largest mosque.

The restoration efforts involved mechanical and chemical processes to restore the mosque to its original state. Tarek Mohamed El-Behairy, who supervised the restoration, explained that certain parts of the mosque had been destroyed or dismantled due to structural issues, but great care was taken to ensure that the reconstruction adhered to the correct archaeological style.

The restoration project was co-funded by Kazakhstan, with a total cost of USD 7.68 million. The agreement for the restoration work was established in 2007. Over the years, the mosque had been closed or used for non-religious purposes, leading to its deterioration.

Throughout history, the mosque had served various functions. During Napoleon’s campaign in Egypt, it functioned as a military fort, and during Ottoman rule in the 19th century, it operated as a soap factory. Later, when the British invaded Egypt in 1882, it was converted into a slaughterhouse.

Al-Zhahir Baybars, after whom the mosque is named, was a significant figure in Egypt’s history. He played a pivotal role in solidifying Mamluk rule in Egypt, which lasted for three centuries until 1517.

To commemorate the reopening of the mosque and acknowledge Kazakhstan’s contribution to the restoration, a ceremony was held in Kazakhstan. The Astana Times reported that several dignitaries, including Kazakhstan’s Senate Chairperson Maulen Ashimbayev and Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov, attended the event. They highlighted the historical ties between the Kazakh and Egyptian peoples, with Sultan Beibars, the mosque’s namesake, having emphasized the construction of mosques and madrasahs and the advancement of science and education. The ceremony aimed to strengthen the cultural and spiritual bond between the two nations and express gratitude for the cooperation in preserving this important cultural heritage.