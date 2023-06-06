Elderly woman, 74, raped and killed in Kozhikode; suspect apprehended

In a tragic incident, a 74-year-old woman named Kalyani, residing in Santhi Nagar Colony, was reportedly raped and murdered on Monday. The shocking crime has left the community in deep sorrow and concern. The local authorities swiftly responded to the situation, taking Kalyani’s neighbor, Rajan, into custody as a suspect in connection with the case.

Kalyani was discovered unconscious at her residence around 4:00 pm, prompting immediate action. She was urgently transported to the General Hospital, but unfortunately, the medical team declared her deceased. Living alone, Kalyani’s sudden demise has heightened the gravity of the situation, amplifying the need for a thorough investigation. Currently, her body has been placed in the mortuary of the Government Medical College, awaiting further procedures and examinations.

This heart-wrenching incident highlights the importance of community safety and support, as well as the imperative for justice to be served for Kalyani. The authorities are working diligently to uncover the truth and bring the responsible parties to account.