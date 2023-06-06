Film Exhibitors’ Body Shuts Theatres for 2 Days in Protest against ‘2018’ OTT Release

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has announced a two-day closure of theatres in protest against the early OTT release of the Malayalam film ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’. The decision comes after the filmmakers chose to stream the blockbuster movie just 33 days after its theatrical release, violating the 42-day window set by the Film Chamber. The film, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, is scheduled to start streaming on June 7, while it hit theatres on May 5. FEUOK stated that ticket holders for the next two days (June 7 and 8) will receive refunds for their online bookings.

The early release on the OTT platform has sparked discontent among filmgoers, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision. In response, Jude Anthany defended the move, emphasizing his responsibility to protect the film’s producer from incurring losses. He considered the SonyLiv deal as a providential opportunity and clarified that there was no intention to breach any agreements.