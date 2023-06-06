Government asked airlines to develop a framework for equitable ticket pricing

The government ordered airlines on Monday to establish a method to assure affordable airfares in the midst of an increase in flight ticket costs, notably on certain routes previously handled by Go First. The civil aviation ministry stated that in the case of the tragic Odisha disaster, airlines have been advised to provide complimentary carriage (freight) services to the relatives of the deceased. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his concerns over the high increase in airfares on particular routes during an hour-long meeting of the airlines advisory committee.

Airlines have been instructed to self-monitor airfares on routes that have witnessed significant increases in ticket pricing, notably those previously operated by Go First. Go First ceased operations on May 3, and the reduction in capacity caused by the budget airline’s crisis comes at a time when domestic air travel is at its highest. Airlines should design a mechanism to ensure appropriate pricing within the high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator), which would be monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to a statement from the ministry.