Government mopped up Rs 4,185 crore through three per cent stake sale in Coal India

The government collected Rs 4,185 crore via the sale of a 3% interest in state-run Coal India. The government’s stake in CIL has dropped to 63.13 percent following the offer-for-sale (OFS), according to a stock exchange filing. According to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, the government received Rs 4,185 crore from the sale of a 3% interest in state-run Coal India. The government sold a 3% interest in CIL last week, and the offering was well received by both individual and institutional investors.

So far in the current fiscal year, the government has collected Rs 4,235 crore through the sale of PSU stakes. The total disinvestment objective for the year has been set at Rs 51,000 crore.