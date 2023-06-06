Govt sends building company show-cause notice in Bihar bridge collapse case, PIL filed in Patna High Court

The Bihar state government’s Road Construction Department (RCD) on Monday issued a show cause notice to SP Singla Construction Private Limited Co. – the company engaged in its construction – two days after the Khagaria bridge collapsed.

A notice to show cause has also been given to the managing director of Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited in the same instance. In a related action, advocate Mani Bhushan Sengar filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court asking for a judicial investigation into the occurrence.

The petitioners have urged the court to issue an injunction stopping all ongoing projects carried out by this construction company in Bihar and have specifically asked for the blacklisting of SP Singla Construction Company.

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, told the media on Tuesday that the construction company has been given a show-cause notice. As CM’s dream project, the bridge will be built according to a schedule, he said. He continued by saying that the issue with bridge pillar number 5 has been brought up personally and will be addressed.

This bridge has collapsed twice, most recently in this instance. It fell similarly last year in April, but nothing was done to stop the building business.

This sparked questions about alleged favouritism of SP Singla Construction Private Limited by the state government.

On June 4, at around 6 o’clock in Bhagalpur, Bihar, the bridge’s construction collapsed. Two sections of the bridge were seen to collapse one after the other as the scene was captured on camera. There were no casualties reported.