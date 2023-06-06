IMD detects formation of depression over Arabian sea; Rains likely to intensify

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has detected the formation of depression over the South-east Arabian sea. It is expected to move in the northwestern direction; turning into a deep depression by Tuesday.

Heavy rains are expected in the state starting from June 7, setting up favorable conditions for ‘Edavapathy’. Rain alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on June 7. Ernakulam district is expected to witness heavy showers on June 8. Heavy rains are expected in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on June 9. Heavy rain is reported in Lakshadweep and Maldives.