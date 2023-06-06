In a first, scientists discover a key process in cell death that can stop cancer from spreading

Scientists, led by Dr Luke Clifton of the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, made a groundbreaking discovery regarding apoptosis, a key process involved in programmed cell death and the prevention of cancer spread. The study’s findings were recently published in the journal Science Advances.

The research focused on understanding the molecular mechanism in apoptosis, where cells activate the “death program” to undergo self-destruction when they are no longer needed. Apoptosis is essential for human life and plays a crucial role in biological processes like immune system regulation. It also helps eliminate potentially harmful or cancerous cells from the body, while its disruption can lead to uncontrolled cell growth and resistance to treatments. Two proteins, Bax and Bcl-2, typically regulate apoptosis in healthy cells.

Bax, a soluble protein, is responsible for eliminating old or diseased cells by creating pores in the mitochondrial membrane, which triggers programmed cell death. On the other hand, Bcl-2, embedded within the mitochondrial membrane, can counteract this process by capturing and sequestering Bax proteins, preventing untimely cell death. However, in cancerous cells, Bcl-2 is overproduced, leading to uncontrolled cell growth and tumor formation.

The researchers made a significant discovery by providing evidence of the involvement of mitochondrial lipids in the cell-death process using neutron reflectometry. This technique allowed them to observe in real-time how Bax interacts with lipids present in the mitochondrial membrane during the initial stages of apoptosis.

The scientists found that when Bax creates pores, it extracts lipids from the mitochondrial membrane, forming clusters on the mitochondrial surface. Through time-resolved neutron reflectometry and surface infrared spectroscopy, they observed two stages: the rapid absorption of Bax onto the mitochondrial membrane surface, followed by the slower formation of membrane-destroying pores and Bax-lipid clusters.

Dr. Clifton stated that this mechanism of Bax initiating cell death appears to be previously unseen. Further understanding the interplay between Bax and Bcl-2 in relation to this mechanism will provide a more comprehensive picture of a process fundamental to human life.

Professor Gerhard Grobner, co-lead of the study, mentioned that these unique findings will have a significant impact on apoptosis research and open avenues for exploring Bax and its relatives as potential targets in cancer therapy, enhancing their ability to induce cell death.