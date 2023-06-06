In Maharashtra, BJP high command asks working with Shiv Sena

The BJP high command has urged the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition in power in Maharashtra to improve coordination in light of the Maha Vikas Aghadi issue. Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and his deputy, Devendra Fadanvis, were invited to Delhi by the home minister, Amit Shah. Shah desires improved communication between the two parties, both at the level of the government and the party members.

According to reports, Amit Shah requested that both leaders make sure that there is cooperation between the BJP cadres and the Shiv Sena (headed by Shinde) all the way down to the booth level. A committee should be established by the BJP and Shiv Sena to settle any disputes between party members. State-level BJP and Shiv Sena officials will begin hosting combined rallies at the end of this month, similar to the MVA. Through outreach efforts, the state government should make its programmes accessible to the general public.

Maharashtra sent 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, which is the second-highest number after Uttar Pradesh. Together, Maharashtra and UP gave the NDA more than 100 MPs between 2014 and 2019. The BJP is currently devising a strategy to duplicate the performances in Maharashtra in 2014 and 2019 in light of the Shiv Sena’s breakup.

In the state’s Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena require a combined vote share of at least 40% for this to happen. There are already conflicts between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in numerous areas, particularly where the current MPs opted to stick with Uddhav Thackeray.

Local BJP leaders have begun asserting their candidature claims. According to reports, Amit Shah advised Eknath Shinde to focus his campaigning for the time being on the seats where both parties now have MPs in office. Surveys and statistics can be used to determine which seats are left.

The BJP ran for 25 seats in 2019 while the Shiv Sena ran for 23, respectively. The Sena lost five while the BJP lost two. 13 Shiv Sena MPs were able to join Eknath Shinde’s side after the division. The BJP will run in 23 and the Shiv Sena in 13, it has been determined. The selection of the final 10 seats will depend on the circumstances just prior to the elections.

The BJP high command has also made it plain to both leaders that the parties will work together to win the upcoming municipal polls in the state, including the BMC elections. The BJP is aware that it would need to strengthen Eknath Shinde’s Sena since only a genuine Shiv Sena can take the full 20% of the vote that the undivided Sena previously held in the state.