Kerala High Court says that nudity of woman’s upper body is not always obscenity

India’s High Court in Kerala issued a ruling on Monday emphasizing that women are often denied the right of autonomy over their own bodies. The court acknowledged that women face bullying, discrimination, persecution, and isolation for making choices about their bodies and lives. The ruling came as the court discharged women’s rights activist Rehana Fathima, who was facing charges under various laws including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Fathima had been charged for sharing a video in which she was seen semi-nude in front of her minor children, allowing them to paint on her naked body. However, Justice Kauser Edappagath, while discharging Fathima from the case, noted that the allegations failed to establish that her children were used for any sexual acts, real or simulated, for sexual gratification. The court clarified that Fathima had merely permitted her children to paint on her body.

The court further stated that a woman’s right to make autonomous decisions about her body is fundamental to her right to equality and privacy. It emphasized that this right is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees personal liberty. The court’s decision came in response to Fathima’s appeal against the trial court’s decision.

Fathima had argued in her appeal that the body painting was a political statement challenging society’s tendency to sexualize the female body while considering the male body non-sexual by default. Agreeing with her contentions, Justice Edappagath stated that children painting on their mother’s body as an art project cannot be deemed a real or simulated sexual act or an act done for sexual gratification. The court viewed the act as innocent artistic expression and disagreed with the prosecution’s argument that it was obscene or indecent.

The court asserted that nudity and obscenity should not always be equated, highlighting that nudity is not inherently obscene, indecent, or immoral. It emphasized that every individual, regardless of gender, is entitled to autonomy over their body. However, it acknowledged that this right is often denied or diluted for women, leading to their mistreatment and prosecution for their choices.

Justice Edappagath concluded by stating that nudity should not be automatically associated with sex and that the naked upper body of a woman should not be considered sexual by default. The court emphasized that the depiction of a woman’s naked body should not automatically be labeled as obscene, indecent, or sexually explicit.