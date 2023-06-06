King Charles III expresses his condolences to President Murmu on Balasore train disaster

King Charles III of the United Kingdom conveyed President Droupadi Murmu his sympathies for the sad Balasore railway accident, which claimed the lives of 275 people and injured a number of others in Odisha.

The news has left the king ‘profoundly shocked’ and grieved, the king said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. On Monday, the statement was published on Twitter by the Royal Family’s official account.

The statement reads, ‘Both my wife and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.’

‘I do hope you know what a special place India and the people of India have in our hearts. I have particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980 and meeting some of its people on that occasion,’ it adds.

‘I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha,’ the King concludes.

The reportedly deadliest railway tragedy in India’s history drew condolences from all across the world. Despite calls for a CBI inquiry, the disaster, which resulted in a high death toll, has brought the Railways ministry under intense scrutiny.