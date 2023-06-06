Less fuel consumption; emission reduced from 18.44% to 9.49 %

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claimed in its first-ever report on ‘Sustainability’ that direct emissions were lowered from 18.44% to 9.49% due to lower fuel use over a three-year period between 2019-20 and 2021-22. Electronic toll collection via FASTag has also helped to reduce carbon impact, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday. The Sustainability Report highlights the efficiency of NHAI’s different efforts for environmental and energy saving.According to the government, NHAI is still working to reduce indirect emissions by transitioning to clean and green energy sources. Aside from that, the NHAI has been utilising recycled materials in the construction of national highways. According to the report, the use of fly ash and plastic trash in building has grown during the last three years.

“The National Highway Administration (NHAI) has been encouraging the use of Recycled Asphalt (RAP) and Recycled Aggregates (RA) in national highway construction.” “In three years, more than 100 wildlife crossings were built across 20 states as a measure for wildlife protection and conservation, as well as to reduce man-animal conflict,” according to the research. The ministry further stated that NHAI has been conducting plantation efforts to construct eco-friendly national highways over the years, with a considerable increase in the number of saplings planted from 2016-17 to 2021-22. It stated that 2.74 crore saplings would be planted until 2021-22 to mitigate direct emissions from cars.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, just released the report. NHAI has collaborated on plantation efforts with various stakeholders such as the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), self-help groups, CSR partners, and NGOs. In July 2022, NHAI coordinated a statewide plantation drive, planting around 1.1 lakh plants in a single day at 114 selected areas across the country. Aside from sustainable growth, the study emphasizes NHAI’s commitment to developing inclusive and responsible work practices. Women’s and marginalized community employment at NHAI has risen during the last three years.