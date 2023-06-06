Lunch recipe : Spanish rice or Mexican rice

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup long-grain white rice

2. 2 tablespoons olive oil

3. 1/2 onion, finely chopped

4. 1/2 green bell pepper, finely chopped

5. 1/2 red bell pepper, finely chopped

6. 2 cloves garlic, minced

7. 1 teaspoon ground cumin

8. 1 teaspoon paprika

9. 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

10. 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

11. 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

12. 1 3/4 cups chicken broth

13. Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

14. Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Rinse the rice in a fine-mesh strainer and drain well.

2. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, green pepper, and red pepper and cook until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the garlic, cumin, paprika, oregano, and cayenne pepper and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

4. Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly, until the rice is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes.

5. Add the diced tomatoes and their juice, chicken broth, salt, and pepper and stir to combine.

6. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the skillet with a tight-fitting lid.

7. Simmer the rice for 18-20 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is tender.

8. Remove the skillet from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.

This recipe yields 4-6 servings and is perfect as a side dish for any Mexican or Spanish-inspired meal. Enjoy!