Lunch recipe : Spanish rice or Mexican rice

Ingredients:
1. 1 cup long-grain white rice
2. 2 tablespoons olive oil
3. 1/2 onion, finely chopped
4. 1/2 green bell pepper, finely chopped
5. 1/2 red bell pepper, finely chopped
6. 2 cloves garlic, minced
7. 1 teaspoon ground cumin
8. 1 teaspoon paprika
9. 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
10. 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
11. 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
12. 1 3/4 cups chicken broth
13. Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
14. Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Instructions:
1. Rinse the rice in a fine-mesh strainer and drain well.
2. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, green pepper, and red pepper and cook until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes.
3. Add the garlic, cumin, paprika, oregano, and cayenne pepper and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
4. Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly, until the rice is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes.
5. Add the diced tomatoes and their juice, chicken broth, salt, and pepper and stir to combine.
6. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the skillet with a tight-fitting lid.
7. Simmer the rice for 18-20 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is tender.
8. Remove the skillet from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.
This recipe yields 4-6 servings and is perfect as a side dish for any Mexican or Spanish-inspired meal. Enjoy!
Post Your Comments