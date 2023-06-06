NCB busted pan-India drugs trafficking network operating on dark web

The Narcotics Control Bureau said on Tuesday that it had cracked a pan-India drugs trafficking network operating on the dark web with the “largest ever” recovery of 15,000 LSD blots in one operation and the arrest of six students and young people. LSD, or lysergic acid diethylamide, is a hallucinogen that is made from synthetic chemicals. According to an official, the network, which operated under the darknet and accepted cryptocurrency payments, was spread over Poland, the Netherlands, the United States, and numerous states in India.

Gyaneshwar Singh, NCB deputy director general (northern range), stated that this was the “largest-ever” recovery of LSD blots in the country in a single operation. Until date, the greatest LSD seizure in a single operation was 5,000 blots by the Karnataka Police in 2021 and 5,000 blots by the Kolkata NCB in 2022. He claims that LSD misuse is common among teenagers and can lead to major health problems.

Possession of 0.1 gram of LSD, the market amount for the hallucinogenic drug, is punishable by rigorous legal action under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to an NCB official. The term “darknet” refers to a deep hidden internet platform that is utilized for narcotics sales, the exchange of pornographic content, and other criminal activities by utilizing the secret lanes of the onion router (ToR) to avoid law enforcement agencies’ observation.