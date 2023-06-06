NCB Claims Six Arrested in India’s Biggest-Ever LSD Bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a significant breakthrough in dismantling a pan-India drugs trafficking network operating on the dark web. In a remarkable operation, they achieved the “largest ever” seizure of 15,000 LSD blots, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, primarily students and youngsters. LSD, a hallucinogenic substance, is a synthetic chemical-based drug.

This extensive network, utilizing the darknet and cryptocurrencies for transactions, spanned across multiple countries, including Poland, the Netherlands, the United States, and various Indian states. NCB deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh emphasized the unprecedented scale of the operation, stating that this seizure surpassed any previous LSD bust in the country.

Prior to this operation, the highest seizure of LSD was 5,000 blots by the Karnataka Police in 2021 and by the Kolkata NCB in 2022. Singh highlighted the prevalence of LSD abuse among youngsters, underscoring the associated health risks. Possessing 0.1 gram of LSD, considered the commercial quantity for this hallucinogenic drug, leads to severe legal consequences under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Singh further emphasized the magnitude of the recent seizure, indicating that the 15,000 LSD blots confiscated were 2,500 times the commercial quantity. The term “darknet” refers to a hidden internet platform used for illicit activities such as narcotics trade and the exchange of explicit content. By employing the secretive pathways of the onion router (ToR), individuals on the darknet aim to evade the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies.