Nepal and India should sit down to resolve border issue

On Monday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ announced that authorities from Nepal and India should meet to discuss the two nations’ border dispute.Prachanda traveled to India from May 31 to June 3, his first official trip outside of India since taking office in December 2022. On Thursday, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two countries signed seven agreements and launched six projects, including additional railway services.The two presidents also promised to address the contentious boundary dispute in a friendly manner.

Responding to questions from lawmakers about the agreements reached during his India visit and the House of Representatives’ approval of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Prachanda stated that Nepal and India should sit together and hold discussions while keeping the map in front of them.