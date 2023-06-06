Palakkad woman found dead in hotel room, live-in partner arrested

The Elamakkara Police have arrested Jasil Jaleel (36) from Vadanappally, Thrissur, in connection with the death of Lincy, a woman from Nellayi in Palakkad. Lincy was discovered unconscious in a hotel room by her relatives, but tragically passed away while being transported to the hospital.

The police revealed that Lincy and Jasil were living together and had a heated argument over debts and travel plans. During the altercation, Jasil reportedly slapped and repeatedly kicked Lincy. Shockingly, despite Lincy losing consciousness, Jasil did not seek immediate medical help. Instead, he called her family members, falsely claiming that she had slipped and fallen in the bathroom.