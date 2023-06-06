Purola in Uttarkashi experiences unrest after store owner eviction posters arise, investigation launched

Unidentified people put posters on the shutters of a number of businesses in Purola on Monday night telling the owners to close their doors by June 15 or suffer repercussions, amid ongoing protests in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district over an attempted kidnapping of a minor.

Police stated the posters were removed as they started an inquiry into the incident. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister, said the law was working to maintain peace in the district in response to the violence in Uttarkashi.

He added that his government was attempting to resolve problems like land jihad and love jihad. The chief minister added that anyone seeking to disturb the peace and harmony of the state will be subject to harsh police action.

On June 3, some miscreants covered a number of the neighborhood’s storefront shutters with black ink.