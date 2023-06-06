Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw holds series of high-level meetings with officials

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is holding a series of high-level meetings with authorities in Delhi after returning from Balasore in Odisha to review the rescue and repair efforts following the triple train tragedy. According to sources, he is set to video conference with the general managers of all zonal railways later that evening. The discussion concentrated on safety drills in zones, with a particular emphasis on signaling and telecom across the railway network. The train accident in Balasore involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying over 2,500 passengers, and goods train laden with iron ore occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. At least 278 people were killed and more than 900 were injured in the accident.