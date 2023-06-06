Sachin Pilot to part ways with Congress, set to unveil new party on June 11

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is reportedly poised to sever his ties with the Congress and embark on a new political journey. Amid a power struggle with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot is said to be on the verge of launching his own party, just months ahead of the state elections.

Assisting Pilot in this process is Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm, I-PAC. I-PAC volunteers are believed to have aided Pilot in organizing his one-day hunger strike on April 11, aimed at pressuring the Gehlot government to address alleged corruption during Vasundhara Raje’s tenure as chief minister. The firm was also reportedly involved in planning Pilot’s five-day Padayatra, which he undertook from Ajmer to Jaipur, focusing on the issue of question paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

On May 15, following the culmination of his yatra, Pilot addressed a rally near Jaipur where he presented three demands to the Gehlot government. These demands included action against corruption during the Raje government, reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, and compensation for those affected by the exam paper leak. He set a deadline of May 31 for the demands to be met, warning of a statewide agitation if they were not fulfilled.

There is mounting speculation that Pilot will make a significant announcement on June 11, coinciding with the death anniversary of his father, Rajesh Pilot. He is scheduled to hold a rally to commemorate the occasion and is reportedly finalizing plans to announce the launch of his party, possibly named ‘Pragatisheel Congress’.

Despite attempts by the central leadership to showcase unity between Gehlot and Pilot through a joint photo op after a meeting with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi on May 29, the deep divisions within the state Congress remain evident. During a visit to his constituency in Tonk on May 31, Pilot informed reporters that he could not compromise on the three demands he had laid out for the Gehlot government.