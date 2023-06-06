Sanitary pad improper disposal leading to severe environmental issue

As sanitary pads take decompose over 500 years, experts said on World Environment Day that manufacturers of these products should not use toxic materials in them, as 90% of them contain plastic and other materials such as super absorbent polymers (SAP), chemicals, and cellulosic materials. While the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifies quality standards for sanitary pads, these standards are not mandatory and are not strictly enforced, according to Bishwanath Sinha, Director, Policy and Technical Support, WaterAid India, an international charity that works in the area of water, sanitation, and hygiene services. As a result, manufacturers are not required to reveal the composition of their products. Despite the fact that India has Solid Waste Management (SWM) legislation in place, only a few towns, such as Indore, have been successful in the safe disposal and management of disposable sanitary napkins. Sinha added that the unorganized and informal methods of municipal solid waste management, such as poor segregation, low community collection, insufficient disposal and transportation networks in cities and villages, and limited infrastructure for scientific disposal, have a greater impact on health and the environment. Thus, when discarded carelessly in the open, these materials can damage soil and water sources and emit dangerous pollutants when burned in the open, in burning chambers, or in unregulated incinerators.

Furthermore, while many government entities and organizations are enthusiastic about establishing incinerators, questions have been raised concerning their proper installation, including adequate ventilation, according to Snehal Pawar, Assistant Manager, Ujaas, an Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET) program. This social venture aims to close the gender gap in menstruation health. However, there are still taboos and superstitions surrounding the burning of sanitary napkins in India, which has around 35.5 crore menstruating women – 89.6% in urban areas and 72.6% in rural regions. When implementing menstrual waste solutions such as burning, deep burial, chemical treatment, and recycling, waste segregation – right at the source – is critical, according to Agarwal.