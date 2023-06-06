Security personnel nab Naxal commander carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh in Sukma

Sukma: A joint team of security personnel has arrested a Naxalite, who had Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, from insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, an official said. A tiffin bomb, four detonators, four gelatin rods and other articles were also recovered from the ultra.

A joint team of police and CoBRA, an elite force of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carried out the anti-naxal operations yesterday and intercepted the accused identified as Sodi Dewa alias Sunil, the official said. Dewa was active in the banned organisation as militia platoon commander-in-chief of Surpanguda RPC, he said. The arrested Naxal was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the official informed.

The Naxalite was allegedly involved in a number of crimes, including IED blast, murder, ambush to security personnel, encounter, murder of a sarpanch by branding him as a police informer, and other incidents, the official said. He was active as a Naxal’s LOS member between 2012 and 2018, militia member (2018-19), militia commander (2019-21) and militia commander-in-chief since 2021, the official said.